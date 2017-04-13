TAIPEI, April 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday,
paced by gains in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
(TSMC) ahead of its quarterly results.
The main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,850.56
as of 0200 GMT, beating some regional bourses and recovering
from a 0.2 percent drop in the previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.
TSMC, the world's largest contract chip maker and a major
Apple Inc supplier, climbed 0.3 percent. The company is
set to report its first-quarter results and give guidance for
the second quarter later in the day.
Hon Hai Precision, another major supplier to
Apple, rose nearly 2 percent. Hon Hai made the second highest
offer, of about 2 trillion yen, for Toshiba Corp's chip
unit after Broadcom Ltd, a source briefed on the matter
said on Thursday.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.175 to T$30.381 per
U.S. dollar.
