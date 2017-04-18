TAIPEI, April 18 Taiwan shares rose slightly on Tuesday buoyed by transportation and construction stocks, while other regional markets retreated due to escalating geopolitical tensions over North Korea. As of 0435 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.27 percent at 9,743.37, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session. The transportation index climbed as much as 1.18 percent, while the construction index gained up to 1.05 percent. On a more modest note, the electronics subindex rose as much as 0.72 percent, while the financial subindex declined as much as 0.65 percent. Among actively traded shares, Formosa Plastics , known for a variety of plastics products, rose as much as 0.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar weakened T$0.047 to stand at T$30.397 to the U.S. dollar. Some analysts observed that as the Taiwan dollar ambled along at the 30.350 horizon earlier on Tuesday, it seemed to lack fundamental-based or risk-event triggers from external markets. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)