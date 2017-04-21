TAIPEI, April 21 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, tracking gains in regional markets as investors bet on strong earnings and tax reforms in the United States. As of 0251 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.75 percent at 9,705.06, after closing down 0.1 percent on Thursday. All sectors rose with the semiconductor index up 1.18 percent and the automobile index 0.77 percent higher, both seeing the biggest gains. Among actively traded stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, was up 1.34 percent. The electronics subindex was up 0.98 percent and the financial subindex was 0.61 percent higher. The Taiwan dollar strengthened T$0.061 to stand at T$30.347 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)