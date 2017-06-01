TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by modest gains in nearly all sectors, with the electronics and semiconductor indexes climbing the most. As of 0432 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,069.01, after closing down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.9 percent, while the transportation index gained up to 0.8 percent. The financial subindex slipped up to 0.08 percent. Among actively traded shares, Asustek Computer Inc , a computer hardware and electronics company, rose as much as 1.23 percent. Realtek Semiconductor Corp , a semiconductor company, edged up by 1.5 percent. Formosa Plastics Corp climbed as much as 0.9 percent, despite being rocked by a dust explosion in the company group's new steel plant in Vietnam earlier in the week. No casualties occurred, the company said. The Taiwan dollar strengthened T$0.004 to stand at T$30.098 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)