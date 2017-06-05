TAIPEI, June 5 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor tivity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks rose on Monday after reaching fresh highs not seen in 17 years by defying broader regional weakness to take the lead from records set on major Wall Street indexes. As of 0340 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.4 percent, to 10,198.83 points. Its session high so far of 10,210.37 is the index's best level since April 6, 2000, when it posted an intraday high of 10,328.98. Taiwan stocks closed up 0.1 percent in a special trading session on Saturday. Taiwan's tech-heavy index tends to follow U.S. tech shares and on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all rose to record levels. In Taiwan, the electronics subindex rose 0.7 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.039 to T$30.088 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)