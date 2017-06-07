TAIPEI, June 7 Reuters plans to drop daily
Taiwan stocks were mostly flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains
on prevailing caution with overseas markets ahead of several
major political and economic events later this week.
As of 0245 GMT, the main TAIEX index was mostly
unchanged at 10,209.52 points, after closing down 0.2 percent in
the previous session.
The index is around multi-year highs and once it gets above
the 10,393 level it will be at intra-day highs not seen in 27
years.
With UK elections, a European Central Bank meeting where
policymakers may take a less dovish stance, and former FBI
director James Comey's Senate testimony all set for Thursday,
market participants across the region are wary of taking big
positions.
The electronics sub-index rose 0.1 percent, while
the financials sub-index lost 0.2 percent.
Among actively traded shares, chipmaker Macronix
was off 0.6 percent, but display maker AU Optronics
was ahead 2.5 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.002 to T$30.091 per
U.S. dollar
