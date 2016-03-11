TAIPEI, March 11 Taiwan stocks were flat to marginally higher on Friday as foreign investors continued to pick up local shares, but large-cap tech counters were trading lower on weak sales.

As of 0237 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 8,662.23 after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session.

Hong Kong bourses were up, but weakness was seen in Japan and China indices.

Two of the bourse's largest capped tech shares, Hon Hai Precision and TSMC, were down 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, after both companies posted lower to marginally higher sales for February.

The electronics subindex was flat, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

Foreign investors have been net buyers of local shares on a daily basis this month, after exiting February with net purchases as well.

Taiwan central bank governor Perng Fai-nan signaled in parliamentary testimony on Thursday the central bank was monitoring the situation of what he described as "short-term capital", adding that cutting rates can stem the flow of speculative money.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.204 to T$32.876 per U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)