TAIPEI, March 11 Taiwan stocks were flat to
marginally higher on Friday as foreign investors continued to
pick up local shares, but large-cap tech counters were trading
lower on weak sales.
As of 0237 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged
at 8,662.23 after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous
session.
Hong Kong bourses were up, but weakness was seen in Japan
and China indices.
Two of the bourse's largest capped tech shares, Hon Hai
Precision and TSMC, were down 0.1 percent
and 0.3 percent, respectively, after both companies posted lower
to marginally higher sales for February.
The electronics subindex was flat, while the
financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.
Foreign investors have been net buyers of local shares on a
daily basis this month, after exiting February with net
purchases as well.
Taiwan central bank governor Perng Fai-nan signaled in
parliamentary testimony on Thursday the central bank was
monitoring the situation of what he described as "short-term
capital", adding that cutting rates can stem the flow of
speculative money.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.204 to T$32.876 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)