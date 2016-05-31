TAIPEI May 31 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday in
line with losses in overseas markets and on profit-taking after
the main index hit highs not seen since late April in the
previous session.
Asian shares wobbled in early trade and were on track for a
monthly loss.
As of 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.4
percent, to 8,500.39, after closing up 0.9 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex fell 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.
Among actively traded shares, Fubon Financial was
down 0.8 percent, while chip packaging and test company ChipMOS
was off 1.2 percent. Large-cap chipmaker TSMC
was down 0.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.068 to T$32.612 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)