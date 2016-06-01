TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday
to hit more than one-month high during the session, but the
gains may be short-lived as the outlook for the trade-reliant
economy remains murky.
As of 0254 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.6
percent, to 8,587.98 points, after closing unchanged in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex climbed 0.8 percent, while
the financials subindex gained 0.5 percent.
Manufacturing activity in May, as measured by the
Nikkei/Markit PMI, deteriorated to a level not seen in seven
months as new orders shrank. The latest data came after Taiwan
cut its growth outlook for the economy for the third time last
week.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.036 to T$32.594 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)