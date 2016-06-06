TAIPEI, June 6 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday in cautious trading as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's address.

Investors will be looking for signals from Yellen's comments later in the day about the U.S. central bank's next rate move after shockingly weak payroll data all but killed off chances for a hike this month.

As of 0345 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 8,581.00.

The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex was off 0.07 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.114 to T$32.392 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)