TAIPEI, June 14 Taiwan stocks were little
changed on Tuesday amid continued uncertainties in global
economies and as Asian shares slipped on mounting worries ahead
of a referendum in Britain that could see it exiting the
European Union.
Investors were also nervous ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting that begins later in the day.
The main TAIEX index was nearly unchanged at
8,533.77 as of 0149 GMT, after closing nearly 2.1 percent lower
in the previous session, the biggest single-day percentage loss
since Jan. 4.
The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.
Technology stocks were mixed, with electronics component
maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd up 0.6 percent
and chip test and packaging company ASE down 1.5
percent.
Among actively traded financials, CTBC rose 0.6
percent and Fubon Financial gained 1.3 percent on
bargain-hunting.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.036 to T$32.399 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)