TAIPEI, June 15 Taiwan stocks were slightly easier, with sentiment downbeat after falls on Wall Street overnight and amid volatile trading in regional markets on Wednesday.

As of 0234 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 8,570.59 points, after closing up 0.5 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Among active counters, shares in memory chipmaker Inotera Memories fell more than 2 percent after hitting limit down 10 percent in the two previous sessions, on uncertainty when Micron Technology will complete a deal to buy the remaining stake in Inotera from its Taiwanese partner.

Earlier this month, Micron, which currently holds a 33 percent stake in Inotera, said it would not be able to complete the acquisition as expected in mid-July.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.057 to T$32.480 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)