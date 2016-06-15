TAIPEI, June 15 Taiwan stocks were slightly
easier, with sentiment downbeat after falls on Wall Street
overnight and amid volatile trading in regional markets on
Wednesday.
As of 0234 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1
percent, to 8,570.59 points, after closing up 0.5 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the
financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.
Among active counters, shares in memory chipmaker Inotera
Memories fell more than 2 percent after hitting limit
down 10 percent in the two previous sessions, on uncertainty
when Micron Technology will complete a deal to buy the
remaining stake in Inotera from its Taiwanese partner.
Earlier this month, Micron, which currently holds a 33
percent stake in Inotera, said it would not be able to complete
the acquisition as expected in mid-July.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.057 to T$32.480 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)