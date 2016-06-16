TAIPEI, June 16 Taiwan stocks fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as losses in regional bourses weighed on the market, but Hermes Microvision Inc (HMI) rose by its daily limit of 10 percent after ASML Holdings NV agreed to buy the company.

Chipmaking equipment giant ASML Holdings will buy HMI for about T$100 billion ($3.1 billion) in a deal to boost its firepower in high-tech services for semiconductor makers.

The purchase price was set at T$1,410 per share, an almost 17 percent premium to Wednesday's settlement.

HMI shares, which trade on the Taipei Exchange, were at T$1,330 after hitting their daily limit at open.

The Taipei Exchange Index, the island's OTC market, was down 0.2 percent.

The main TAIEX index was 1.3 percent lower at 8,498.06 as of 0331 GMT, after closing 0.4 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex dropped 1.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.037 to T$32.404 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)