TAIPEI, June 27 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday on
continued nervousness over how Britain's vote to leave the E.U.,
or Brexit, would play out for global demand.
The trade-reliant economy has remained weak and the added
uncertainty of Brexit's impact on global markets and how it
trickles down to end demand is where the concerns for Taiwan are
focused.
Brexit's immediate impact on the local bourse however should
be limited as the island's trade and financial exposure to the
U.K. is relatively small, said Yuanta Investment Consulting in a
research note.
Brexit also pretty much sets Taiwan on course for its fourth
rate cut since September when the island's central bank
policymakers meet on Thursday.
As of 0130 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6
percent at 8,426.47, after closing 2.3 percent lower on Friday
its second worst single-session loss in 2016.
The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 1.6 percent.
Among actively traded shares, China Airlines, the
island's largest airline, was off 1.8 percent as flight services
gradually returned to normal after the end of a brief strike
last week.
The strike stranded more than 20,000 passengers and resulted
in at least T$160 million in lost revenue, the carrier has
estimated.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.077 to T$32.579 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)