TAIPEI, June 28 Taiwan stocks rose mainly on
technical buying Tuesday as the market struggled to hold on to
intraday gains ahead of a quarterly policy meeting by the
central bank later this week where key rates are expected to be
cut.
The 0.6 percent gain in big-capped contract chipmaker TSMC
pushed the index higher, but early advances were
eroded as investors fretted over losses in regional bourses as
uncertainties continued over Brexit.
As of 0231 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1
percent to 8,469.31, after closing down 0.2 percent in the
previous session. Traders said key support was seen around 8,401
and then at 8,370.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.
Shares in China Airlines fell more than 4 percent
to trade near their historic lows as local media reported that
Taiwan's largest airline could face a second strike as other
crew and ground staff reportedly seek better working conditions.
Hundreds of flight attendants walked off their jobs briefly
late last week before the carrier's management agreed to working
conditions the protestors were seeking.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.068 to T$32.465 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)