TAIPEI, July 4 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday in
line with regional gains with investors bargain-hunting to push
the domestic bourse to new highs not seen since before Brexit
battered confidence late last month.
As of 0327 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2
percent to 8,756.94, after closing up 0.8 percent in the
previous session at a three-month high. The index hit a high of
8782.38 earlier, its highest since March 31.
The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.
Among actively traded shares, big-capped electronics maker
Hon Hai was 0.9 percent higher, while chip designer
MediaTek was nearly 4 percent ahead.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.026 to T$32.192 per
U.S. dollar.
