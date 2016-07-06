TAIPEI, July 6 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, shedding recent gains that took the index to more than three-month highs as regional markets also declined.

As of 0310 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.5 percent, to 8,589.88 points, after closing down 0.5 percent in the previous session, which snapped a five-session winning streak.

The losses were broad based as all major sub-sectors were down.

The electronics subindex sank 1.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.4 percent. The transport subindex was down 1.5 percent and the plastics subindex dropped 2.5 percent.

Index heavyweight contract chipmaker TSMC was down 2.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.103 to T$32.385 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)