TAIPEI, July 12 Taiwan stocks rose more than half a percent to a near four-month high on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and other regional bourses. As of 0201 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.42 percent, or 36.87 points, at 8,823.34, after rising as much as 0.6 percent earlier in the session to its highest level since March 21. It had gained 1.7 percent in the previous session. The electronics and financial sub-indexes, the market's most heavily weighted sectors, gained about 0.6 percent each on Tuesday. Asian stocks held firm around a 2-1/2-month peak, a day after U.S. shares hit a record high, due to a combination of upbeat U.S. data and expectations of more stimulus around the world. Hon Hai Precision, the world's biggest electronics components maker, edged up 0.7 percent after reporting its June sales results. The Taiwan dollar was steady at T$32.234 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)