TAIPEI, July 13 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday as investors took profit after stocks hit a nearly four-month high in the previous session, with tech heavyweights such as TSMC leading the fall.

As of 0447 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.04 percent at 8,837.89 points. It ended at 8,841.46 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.4 percent, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) down 1.8 percent. TSMC is the world's top contract chip maker.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.04 to T$32.180 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)