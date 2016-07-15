TAIPEI, July 15 Taiwan stocks rose to a one-year
high on Friday as investor sentiment was bolstered by record
highs on Wall Street..
As of 0214 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.8
percent at 8,937.05, a level not seen since July 2015.
The electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.8 percent.
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC)
, the world's top contract chip maker, traded nearly
flat. The company cut its estimate for 2016 global smartphone
shipments for the second time this year, as slowing demand for
high-end handsets gnaws away at a major driver of tech sector
growth.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.133 to T$31.940 per
U.S. dollar, its strongest level since August 2015.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)