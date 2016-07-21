TAIPEI, July 21 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday,
buoyed by strength in overseas markets and better-than-expected
June export orders data.
Last month orders fell 2.4 percent from a year earlier,
government data showed on Wednesday, less than a 4.75 percent
drop projected in a Reuters poll.
The main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,060.00
as of 0229 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous
session.
The main index has settled higher, above a one-year high,
for most of the month on the back of buying from foreign
investors.
The electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.
Big-capped tech shares were higher after June orders data
showed the start of a seasonal uptick in demand for tech goods.
Shares in electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd were up 1.7 percent, while contract chipmaker TSMC
was 0.9 percent higher.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.029 to T$32.080 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)