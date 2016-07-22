BRIEF-Pace Development says qtrly net loss was 575.6 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 575.6 million baht versus profit of 67.5 million baht
TAIPEI, July 22 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday after hitting a more than one-year high in the previous session, tracking losses in overseas markets.
The main TAIEX index was down 0.4 percent at 9,019.87 as of 0133 GMT, after closing 0.5 percent higher in the previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.6 percent.
Among actively traded stocks, display makers Innolux Corp was off 0.8 percent and AU Optronics Corp retreated 2.4 percent.
Taiwan's export orders from China, in data issued earlier this week, showed slippage in June, hurt by weaker demand for displays.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.019 to T$32.079 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Republic of Maldives first-time Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. The Country Ceiling is assigned at 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings balance the Maldives' advanced economic development, strong GDP growth and high government revenue gener