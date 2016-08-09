TAIPEI Aug 9 Taiwan stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors looked to earnings reports for direction.

As of 0229 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up fractionally at 9,156.40 points, after closing at 9,150.26 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex was also little changed, while the financials subindex was up 0.2 percent.

Cathay Financial, parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, rose 1.6 percent. The company reported a net profit of T$14.19 billion ($455 million) for July, without giving a year-earlier figure.

The Taiwan dollar was 31.423 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)