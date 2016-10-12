TAIPEI Oct 12 Taiwan stocks were slightly up on
Wednesday, but mostly consolidating on a lack of strong leads,
led by technology and financial shares.
As of 0424 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3
percent at 9,244.99 points, after closing down 0.5 percent in
the previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.7 percent.
Big-cap chipmaker TSMC was up 0.8 percent, ahead
of its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, which some analysts
expect will hit a record quarterly high on supply of processors
and chips for Apple Inc's latest smartphones.
Memory chipmaker Inotera's shares were nearly 1
percent higher, after it said Micron Technology's deal to
buy full control of its Taiwanese joint venture at T$30 a share
was going forward with Inotera's last trading date and delisting
to happen at the end of November.
The Taiwan dollar eased T$0.003 to T$31.616 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)