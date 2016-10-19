TAIPEI Oct 19 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday tracking broader Asian markets and led by technology stocks such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's top contract chipmaker.

The main TAIEX index rose 0.7 percent to 9,288.49 points as of 0446 GMT after closing higher at 9,222.58 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

TSMC, Taiwan's most heavily weighted share, jumped 1.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.201 to T$31.468 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)