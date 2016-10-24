TAIPEI, Oct 24 Taiwan stocks rose slightly on
Monday, but a lack of clear direction from regional markets
pulled the index off levels not seen since around mid-2015
touched last week.
As of 0349 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1
percent to 9,319.76.
The index closed 0.1 percent lower on Friday, after touching
its highest since July 2015 in intraday trade.
The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
Among actively traded shares, big-capped electronics maker
Hon Hai Precision rose 0.2 percent. The stock hit its
highest since early July 2015 in the previous session.
Display makers AU Optronics and Innolux
were up 3.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.087 to T$31.717 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)