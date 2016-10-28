TAIPEI, Oct 28 Taiwan stocks rose a bit on Friday as early losses gave way to some buying after government data showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in a year and a half. The result marked the latest evidence of a gradual recovery in the export-driven economy, and backs expectations that the central bank would hold rates steady for a second time at its December quarterly meeting. As of 0254 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 9,304.88, after closing 0.7 percent lower in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent. Among actively traded shares, chipmakers United Microelectronics was up 1.3 percent, while TSMC was up 0.5 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.025 to T$31.662 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)