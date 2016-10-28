TAIPEI, Oct 28 Taiwan stocks rose a bit on
Friday as early losses gave way to some buying after government
data showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in a year and a
half.
The result marked the latest evidence of a gradual recovery
in the export-driven economy, and backs expectations that the
central bank would hold rates steady for a second time at its
December quarterly meeting.
As of 0254 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1
percent to 9,304.88, after closing 0.7 percent lower in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.
Among actively traded shares, chipmakers United
Microelectronics was up 1.3 percent, while TSMC
was up 0.5 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.025 to T$31.662 per
U.S. dollar.
