TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwan stocks dropped to a near two-week low on Monday, dragged down by heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), and as declines in broader Asia dampened sentiment.

As of 0217 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell as much as 0.75 percent to 9,237.76. Earlier in the session, it touched a low of 9,194.48, lowest since Oct 18.

The electronics subindex slipped as much as 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex lost as much as 0.8 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, shed as much as 1.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.015 to T$31.654 per U.S. dollar.

