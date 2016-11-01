TAIPEI Nov 1 Taiwan stocks declined for a second straight session on Tuesday amid caution, in line with other regional markets, as the U.S. presidential election campaign entered its final week.

As of 0422 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.22 percent at 9,275.02, after closing down at 9,290.12 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex lost as much as 0.1 percent.

Among the most actively traded, smartphone maker HTC Corp shed as much as 1.9 percent, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world's biggest contract electronics component maker, dropped as much as 0.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.006 to T$31.574 per U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks erase early losses on Tuesday, boosted by stronger-than-expected factory growth in China, but investors remained cautious as the acrimonious U.S. presidential election campaign entered its final week.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)