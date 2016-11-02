TAIPEI Nov 2 Taiwan stocks hit more than two-week lows on Wednesday as worries over the tightening U.S. presidential election race weighed on riskier assets across Asia.

As of 0250 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 1 percent at 9,182.58 points, after touching as low as 9,167 during the session, its lowest since mid-October.

The electronics subindex sank 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.6 percent.

Losses were paced by heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). The world's biggest contract chip maker and a foreign investor favourite fell 1.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.037 to T$31.605 per U.S. dollar.

Asian shares fell and the U.S. dollar was on the defensive on Wednesday as signs that Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump could be closing the gap with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton spooked investors. [ nL4N1D302H] (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)