TAIPEI Nov 2 Taiwan stocks hit more than
two-week lows on Wednesday as worries over the tightening U.S.
presidential election race weighed on riskier assets across
Asia.
As of 0250 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 1
percent at 9,182.58 points, after touching as low as 9,167
during the session, its lowest since mid-October.
The electronics subindex sank 1.1 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.6 percent.
Losses were paced by heavyweights such as Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). The world's
biggest contract chip maker and a foreign investor favourite
fell 1.3 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.037 to T$31.605 per
U.S. dollar.
Asian shares fell and the U.S. dollar was on the defensive
on Wednesday as signs that Republican U.S. presidential
candidate Donald Trump could be closing the gap with his
Democratic rival Hillary Clinton spooked investors. [
