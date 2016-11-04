TAIPEI Nov 4 Taiwan stocks edged up on Friday
while sentiment remained subdued due to uncertainty over a tight
U.S. presidential election.
As of 0330 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.14
percent at 9,079.93. It hit a near three-week intraday low in
the previous session.
The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.1
percent, while the financial subindex gained as much as
0.3 percent.
Cathay Financial Holdings, parent company of
Taiwan's biggest life insurer - Cathay Life Insurance, rose as
much as 1.4 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the
world's biggest contract chip manufacturer, climbed as much as
0.8 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.027 to T$31.495 per
U.S. dollar.
Asian shares slipped on Friday and the dollar nursed losses
in a week marked by growing uncertainty about the outcome of the
U.S. presidential election.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)