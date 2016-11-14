TAIPEI Nov 14 Taiwan stocks hit a four-month low on Monday, trailing other regional bourses, amid investor concerns higher U.S. interest rates under incoming President Donald Trump will spark capital outflows from Taiwan and the rest of Asia.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.82 percent to 8,883.93 as of 0205 GMT, its lowest intraday level since mid-July.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.114 to T$31.915 per U.S. dollar.

The main stock index lost 3 percent in the past three session to Friday, weighed by massive selloff by foreign investors.

The electronics subindex sank 0.9 percent on Monday, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Among the most actively traded, Hon Hai Precision Industry , the world's biggest electronics components maker, was off 0.5 percent.

Hon Hai reported an 8.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, its fourth straight quarterly fall, due to losses from Japanese electronics maker Sharp which it acquired earlier this year.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)