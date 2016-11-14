TAIPEI Nov 14 Taiwan stocks hit a four-month
low on Monday, trailing other regional bourses, amid investor
concerns higher U.S. interest rates under incoming President
Donald Trump will spark capital outflows from Taiwan and the
rest of Asia.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.82 percent to 8,883.93
as of 0205 GMT, its lowest intraday level since mid-July.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.114 to T$31.915 per
U.S. dollar.
The main stock index lost 3 percent in the past three
session to Friday, weighed by massive selloff by foreign
investors.
(For a table of foreign investors' trading of Taiwan shares,
double click )
The electronics subindex sank 0.9 percent on Monday,
while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.
Among the most actively traded, Hon Hai Precision Industry
, the world's biggest electronics components maker, was
off 0.5 percent.
Hon Hai reported an 8.6 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit, its fourth straight quarterly fall, due to losses from
Japanese electronics maker Sharp which it acquired
earlier this year.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)