TAIPEI, Nov 21 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday following some turnaround in some regional bourses off early losses and ahead of data due after the market closes, which is expected to show milder, but continued growth in October export orders. Taiwan's export orders, a leading indicator for exports 2-3 months out, likely grew for the third straight month in October, bolstered by seasonal demand for the island's technology gadgets. The data will be issued around 0800 GMT. As of 0221 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent, to 9,035.26, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.088 to T$31.922 per U.S. dollar. It settled at T$32.01 on Friday, its weakest close in more than three months against the U.S. currency. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)