TAIPEI, Nov 24 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on
Thursday on profit-taking in technology stocks, but trading was
mixed as major airlines advanced on business opportunities
following TransAsia Airways' decision to shut
operations earlier this week.
As of 0339 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1
percent to 9,168.97, after closing 0.5 percent higher in the
previous session, its highest closing level in over two weeks
and posting a sixth straight session of gains.
The electronics subindex dipped 0.5 percent, after
marking gains of more than 3 percent over the last six sessions.
Big-capped tech stocks Hon Hai Precision and TSMC
were down around 0.8 percent each.
The financials subindex gained 1.3 percent.
The transportation subindex was 1.2 percent higher
with China Airlines and EVA Airways,
Taiwan's two biggest airline firms, up more than 6 percent and 2
percent, respectively.
China Airlines will support routes that were operated by
TransAsia Airways from the start of December, Taiwan's cabinet
said Wednesday, in the aftermath of its smaller rival's move to
shut operations on Tuesday.
Shares in TransAsia were trading near their lower limit of
10 percent for a second straight session after it was suspended
from trading on Tuesday pending its announcement.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.065 to T$31.945 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)