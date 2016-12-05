TAIPEI, Dec 5 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday in
line with regional bourses on risk aversion from emerging
markets after the Italian government suffered a crushing defeat
on Sunday in a referendum on constitutional reform, tipping the
euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 9,183.77 as
of 0401 GMT, after closing down 0.8 percent in the previous
session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex was unchanged.
The electronics sector was getting its boost from the 0.7
percent gain in contract chipmaker TSMC, a big-capped
share, on some bargain hunting after it slid 2.7 percent in the
previous session.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.051 to T$31.974 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)