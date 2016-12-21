TAIPEI, Dec 21 Taiwan stocks fell mildly on
Wednesday ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting and
with lack of strong cues from overseas markets.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 9,235.49 as
of 0406 GMT, after closing mostly flat in the previous session.
The electronics subindex was down 0.1 percent, while
the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
The losses came despite stronger-than-expected export orders
for November issued after the market closed on Tuesday, that
economists said paved the way for the central bank to stand pat
on benchmark rates when it meets for its final policy meeting of
the year on Thursday.
Among actively traded shares, notebook maker Acer
was down 0.8 percent, after its board approved an impairment
charge of about T$6.3 billion, but said that it would not impact
its operations and cash.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.009 to T$32.014 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)