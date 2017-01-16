TAIPEI Jan 16 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, weighed down by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) for a second straight session after the world's largest contract chip maker forecast first-quarter revenue could fall from the previous three-month period.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.9 percent at 9,292.48 as of 0209 GMT, after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.

TSMC was off 1.1 percent after shedding 1.6 percent on Friday.

The electronics subindex sank 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex declined 1.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.056 to T$31.658 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)