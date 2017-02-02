TAIPEI, Feb 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday
after the Lunar New Year holiday, catching up with gains in
global markets, but caution prevailed with the Taiwan dollar
strengthening to levels not seen in a year and a half.
By 0331 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1
percent, to 9,460.11 points, after climbing as much as 0.8
percent to a session high of 9,521.34, an intra-day
high not seen since early June 2015.
The index closed up 0.3 percent on Jan. 24, its last day
of trade before the week-long Lunar New Year break.
The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.
Hon Hai Precision was up 0.6 percent, after
rallying as much as 2.4 percent at the open on optimism after
its major client Apple Inc reported
better-than-expected sales of its flagship smartphone iPhones.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.24 to T$31.120 per
U.S. dollar, strengthening to levels not seen in 18 months.
Traders said local currency gains were coming on technical
trading with little appetite for U.S. dollars and amid thin
volume.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)