TAIPEI Feb 6 Taiwan stocks and currency rose on
Monday following gains on Wall Street and regional bourses, with
financial firms such as Cathay Financial Holding
leading the gainers.
As of 0226 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.6
percent to 9,514.77, after closing at 9,455.56 in the previous
session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex jumped 1.5 percent.
Cathay, parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, rallied
nearly 3 percent. Smaller rival Fubon Financial Holding
advanced 2.5 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.165 to T$30.885 per
U.S. dollar, hitting its strongest level in 19 months.
Asian shares edged ahead on Monday as Wall Street gathered
momentum into a busy week of earnings with more than 100 major
companies due to report, while the dollar was again hobbled by a
lack of progress on U.S. fiscal stimulus.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)