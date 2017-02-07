TAIPEI Feb 7 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday tracking regional bourses as investors locked in profits from recent gains, with smartphone manufacturer HTC Corp trading lower on weak January sales data.

As of 0147 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 9,531.01. In the previous session, the index hit 9,546, highest since early June 2015.

The electronics subindex dipped as much as 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex remained unchanged.

HTC slipped nearly 3 percent after reporting a year-on-year fall in January sales.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.057 to T$31.000 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)