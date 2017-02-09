TAIPEI Feb 9 Taiwan stocks rallied to a more
than 20-month high on Thursday, tracking regional markets, led
by gains in technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co (TSMC).
As of 0212 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.49
percent to 9,589.88, its highest intraday level since early June
2015.
The broader index has gained about 4 percent year to date as
investor sentiment was bolstered after the Dow Jones Industrial
Average breached the 20,000 level several times this
year.
The electronics subindex rose 0.77 percent, while
the financials subindex was up 0.26 percent.
TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, climbed
nearly 1 percent. Hon Hai Precision Industry, a major
assembler of Apple Inc's iPhone, rose 1 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.032 to T$31.096 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)