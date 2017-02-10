TAIPEI, Feb 10 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday boosted by optimism over recent foreign investors' buying and in line with overseas markets, to their highest in more than 20 months. As of 0154 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7 percent at 9,660.18, its highest since June 1, 2015. In the previous session, the index ended 0.5 percent higher, to its strongest closing since early June 2015. Foreign investors were net buyers in Taiwan stocks on Thursday. They account for about a third of all stock trading. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained up to 1.4 percent. Among actively traded financials, Shin Kong Financial Holding Co Ltd rose as much as 9.7 percent, while Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd advanced up to 3.6 percent on bargain hunting after recent losses. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.066 to T$31.112 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)