TAIPEI, Feb 15 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, buoyed by strength in overseas markets and on foreign investor buying. Asian stocks were up after Wall Street set record highs overnight on increased expectations for an interest rate hike next month. The main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,742.68 as of 0121 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session to its highest close since mid-May 2015 on the back of foreign investor buying. The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent. Among actively traded stocks, panel makers AU Optronics Corp was up 3.4 percent and Innolux Corp was 2.4 percent higher. The government is set to offer its latest outlook for the domestic economy after market hours when it issues revised figures for gross domestic product for the fourth quarter of last year. Preliminary data released in late January showed October-December GDP grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years, but the momentum was slowing. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.008 to T$30.860 per U.S. dollar. The local dollar hit its strongest level in around a year and a half in the previous session. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)