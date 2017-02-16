TAIPEI, Feb 16 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday as investors booked profit after a five-session rally lifted the main index to highs not seen since mid-2015. The main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent to 9,767.98 points as of 0402 GMT. It hit 9,869.59 earlier in the session, the highest since May 2015. The index, which closed up 0.8 percent Wednesday, gained nearly 2.7 percent over the past five sessions, underpinned by foreign-investor buying. The electronics subindex sank 0.4 percent, but the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent. Profit-taking came after the government raised its growth outlook for the trade-dependent economy this year to a three-year high on expectations of stronger exports. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.072 to T$30.837 per U.S. dollar. However, the Taiwan dollar had earlier strengthened to as much as T$30.660 during the session, its strongest level against the U.S. dollar since May 2015. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)