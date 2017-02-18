TAIPEI, Feb 18 Taiwan stocks rose on Saturday in
a special trading session as market participants attempted to
get the index back above the key 9,800 level.
Taiwan's financial markets are open due to a government
holiday schedule for February.
As of 0202 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2
percent, to 9,777.78 points, after closing down 0.1 percent in
the previous session.
The index has traded above 9,800 twice in the past week,
but has not closed above the level yet, which is around highs
not seen since May 2015.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex was unchanged.
Monday Taiwan is due to issue its export orders data. Orders
are expected to have risen 6.65 percent in January from a year
ago, slightly stronger than its pace of December, according to
the median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.006 to T$30.770 per
U.S. dollar.
