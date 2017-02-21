TAIPEI, Feb 21 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, reversing early gains on profit-taking although losses were checked by data showing export orders in January grew for a sixth consecutive month. Overall trading was muted with lack of cues from U.S. markets, which were shut on Monday for the Presidents Day. As of 0312 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 9,734.54 after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session. The electronics subindex fell 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex declined 0.1 percent. Electronics assembler Pegatron Corp was a bit higher, while rival Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd slipped. Orders for Taiwan's exports rose for a sixth straight month in January on strong global demand for hi-tech gadgets such as Apple Inc's iPhones and Chinese smartphones, exports order data released on Monday showed, bolstering the government's view that economic growth could hit a three-year high this year. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.033 to T$30.837 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)