TAIPEI, Feb 23 Taiwan stocks edged lower on Thursday, tracking weak regional stocks after the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes indicated caution on further interest rate hikes. The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 9,773.62 points, as of 0326 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. The financials subindex lost 0.4 percent, but the electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent. Among actively traded shares, display maker AU Optronics was down 0.8 percent. Taiwan will issue industrial output data for January after the market closes. The output tracks the island's export activity closely, and its rise in December marked the fifth straight month of year-on-year growth. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.006 to T$30.785 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)