TAIPEI, Feb 23 Taiwan stocks edged lower on
Thursday, tracking weak regional stocks after the U.S. Federal
Reserve minutes indicated caution on further interest rate
hikes.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 9,773.62
points, as of 0326 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on
Wednesday.
The financials subindex lost 0.4 percent, but the
electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent.
Among actively traded shares, display maker AU Optronics
was down 0.8 percent.
Taiwan will issue industrial output data for January after
the market closes. The output tracks the island's export
activity closely, and its rise in December marked the fifth
straight month of year-on-year growth.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.006 to T$30.785 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)