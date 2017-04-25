TAIPEI, April 25 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, mainly taking cues from overseas markets, but continued their choppy trading as investors await fresh economic data. The main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,773.76 as of 0142 GMT, after closing almost flat in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, while the Nasdaq climbed 1.2 percent to a record high overnight and the Dow and the S&P both gained 1.1 percent. In Taiwan, the electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.0 percent. Taiwan will release its preliminary gross domestic product data for the first quarter on Friday, which is likely to show sustained annual growth on the back of solid exports in the first three months of the year. Industrial output, driven in large part by manufacturing of exported goods, rose 3.22 percent in March from a year earlier, and expanded 5.14 percent in the first quarter, data released on Monday showed. Among actively traded stocks, big-cap contract chipmaker TSMC rose 0.3 percent, while Asia Optical , which makes optical lens and digital video disk parts, gained nearly 5 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.054 to T$30.218 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)