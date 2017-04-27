TAIPEI, April 27 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, largely tracking Asian shares and ending the week's rally, while the local currency pulled back from a two-and-a-half-year intraday high hit in the previous session. Asian shares dipped after a U.S. tax plan failed to inspire investors, though sentiment was still supported by global growth prospects and receding worries about European political risks. The main TAIEX index fell 0.14 percent to 9,842.22 as of 0157 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. The automobile subindex led the losses, falling 0.71 percent, while the financial subindex was down 0.3 percent. Among actively traded shares, Sinopac Financial Holdings Co Ltd , which has subsidiaries in banking, securities and leasing, fell 0.75 percent. The Taiwan dollar strengthened T$0.016 to stand at T$30.135 to the U.S. dollar from Wednesday's closing. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)