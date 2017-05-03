BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI May 3 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking other regional bourses higher, with Apple Inc suppliers including TSMC shrugging off a surprise dip in sales for the iPhone maker.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chipmaker and a major Apple supplier, climbed 0.5 percent.
Hon Hai Precision Industry, another major supplier, added 0.5 percent.
Apple reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for its second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers may have held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary edition of the company's most important product later this year.
As of 0135 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent to 9,960.55, on track towards the 10,000-point milestone, which would be its highest intraday level in two years.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.075 to T$29.987 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.